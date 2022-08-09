Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Tesla seeks to patent a better GNSS antenna for self-driving cars

Tesla has applied to patent a new multi-band GNSS antenna with increased precision for self-driving and navigation in its autos, reports electrek. The antenna would be positioned inside the rear-mirror enclosure, and the system would also provide a heating element.

While increasing precision, it is also designed to reduce power demand, noise and cost.

The automaker describes the new device in the abstract of the new patent application:

A multi-band antenna system is provided. The antenna system can be placed under and embedded within a glass exterior surface of a vehicle. Such an antenna system can include a capacitively coupled metallic element on or adjacent to the glass exterior surface, which can serve as both a parasitic element to enhance gain and as a heating element to melt snow and/or ice accumulation over the glass area that covers the antenna. In certain applications, the antenna’s structure itself can be used as a heater to improve performance in adverse weather conditions while the heating elements are positioned away from the thermally sensitive electronics. The antenna system with integrated heating can include a spiral antenna.

A diagram of the antenna provided with the patent application. (U.S. Patent Office)

