Telit launches SE150A4 series with GNSS for internet of things

Telit has launched the SE150A4 system-on-module series with an embedded multi-constellation GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo) receiver for high-performance positioning and navigation.

The SE150A4 module is designed for retail and point-of-service (POS) devices, home automation and security, law enforcement and other applications that need high data rates, advanced human-machine interfaces and edge-computing functionality. It features the Android OS and the Qualcomm QCM2150, and is designed to serve internet of things (IoT) device makers and customers.

With LTE Category 4 for maximum data rates of up to 150 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink, the SE150A4 series is designed for bandwidth-intensive applications such as live, high-definition (1080p/30 fps) video from law enforcement cameras, home security systems and robots. Along with GNSS, Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 4.2 provide additional connection flexibility.

The SE150A4 series provides native support for integrated peripherals such as high-resolution touch displays, advanced cameras, sensors and audio interfaces, as well as SDIO 3.0, USB 2.0, UART, SPI and I2C digital interfaces. Android OS gives device OEMs, systems designers and other users access to a vast developer community and broad selection of tools and ready-to-use software components.

The modules are available in two versions.

The SE150A4-NA for North America supports 13 LTE bands, including Band 14 for AT&T FirstNet Band and Bands 66 and 71 for T-Mobile, as well as 3G fallback.

The SE150A4-EU for Europe and the rest of the world supports Band 28 and nine additional LTE bands, as well as 2G/3G fallback.

At 40.5 x 40.5 mm, the LCC +LGA form factor allows easy integration in portable, wearable and handheld devices, including mobile point-of-sale terminals, medical monitors, industrial PDAs and telematics cameras. The modules are also suitable for fixed applications such as smart-home gateways and alarm systems.