TDK Corporation releases digital MEMS accelerometer
TDK Corporation has unveiled the AXO314, its latest addition to the Tronics AXO300 accelerometer platform. This digital MEMS accelerometer is designed for industrial applications operating under shock and vibration, with a ±14 g input range.
The AXO314’s closed-loop architecture provides linearity and high vibration rejection, offering a low-SWaP, digital alternative to tactical-grade quartz accelerometers.
It has a one-year composite bias repeatability of 1 mg and bias instability of 4 µg, offering a robust, miniature and precise acceleration sensing solution for dynamic systems in harsh environments.
This new accelerometer is well-suited for land, sea and air surveying and mapping applications and GNSS-assisted positioning systems for aerial and ground vehicles.
