Taoglas unveils “patch-in-a-patch” antenna

Taoglas has unveiled Inception, a new GNSS L1/L5 ultra-low-profile “patch-in-a-patch” antenna. The HP5354.A offers dual-band stacked patch performance in a single 35 x 35 x 4mm form factor. This design integrates the second antenna within the first, eliminating the need for stacking parts and reducing the antenna height by 50%.

The HP5354.A antenna features a passive, dual-feed surface mount design (SMD) designed to decrease weight and conserve horizontal space. This makes it suitable for GNSS applications requiring high precision and limited space. The antenna improves positioning accuracy from 3 m to 1.5 m while maintaining dual-band L1/L5 performance.

With a passive peak gain of 2.61 dBi, the HP5354.A can be used for GPS L1/L5, BeiDou B1, Galileo E1, and GLONASS G1 operations. Its dual-feed design maintains circular polarization gain even when the antenna is de-tuned or requires in-situ tuning.

It is ideal for applications such as asset tracking, smart agriculture, industrial tracking, commercial UAVs and autonomous vehicles. The HP5354.A uses Taoglas’ custom electro-ceramics formula, ensuring high-quality performance and seamless integration into devices requiring high-precision GNSS.

Emerging GNSS bands such as L2, L5, L6, and L-band offer pathways to cleaner signals, improved gain and centimeter-level accuracy. This trend is crucial for global GNSS technologies, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, IRNSS, and SBAS.

With an ultra-low profile SMD, the antenna offers stack patch L1/L5 performance within a single-patch solution. It also maintains circular polarization gain with a dual-feed design.

The Taoglas HC125A hybrid coupler can combine the dual feeds for the L1 patch, offering high RHCP gain and optimal axial ratio for upper constellations including GPS L1, BeiDou B1, Galileo E1 and GLONASS G1. The Taoglas TFM.100B L1/L5 front-end module can be incorporated into the device PCB, aiming to save valuable real estate and up to two years of complex design work, according to the company.