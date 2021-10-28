Taoglas and u-blox partner on positioning for Cowboy e-bike

Taoglas and u-blox showcased their positioning solution for the Cowboy electric bike at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2021. taking place Oct. 26-28.

The Cowboy e-bike solution provides riders with high-performance, real-time GNSS accuracy, enabling them to map their own paths and those of the cities they live in.

The Cowboy e-bike uses smart road-companion applications to ensure riders get precise information, regardless of the route they travel. The positioning component uses Taoglas’ Accura GVLB258.A, a multi-band GNSS L1/L5, high-performance stacked patch antenna, in conjunction with u-blox’s SAM-M8Q GNSS positioning module. The combination allows for extremely low power and high accuracy.

The solutions works with “micromobility” services offered by Cowboy, such as Easy Rider for theft detection, bike insurance, and crash detection notifications.