Tallysman, u-blox partner on GNSS antennas and receivers

Tallysman Wireless and u-blox have partnered to develop PointPerfect precise point positioning real-time kinematic augmented smart antennas.

The ZED-F9R high precision GNSS and the NEO-D9S L-band receivers from u-blox have been integrated with Tallysman’s technology. The product integration will provide accuracy and precision.

The multi-band (L1/L2 or L1/L5) architecture removes ionospheric errors, and the multi-stage enhanced XF filtering improves noise immunity while relying on the dual-feed Tallysman Accutenna element to mitigate multi-path signal interference rejection. Some versions of the new smart antenna solutions include an inertial measurement unit (dead reckoning) and an integrated L-band corrections receiver to ensure operation beyond terrestrial network reach.

The PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service is now available in North America, Europe and parts of Asia Pacific.