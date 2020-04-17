Tallysman releases HC977 triple-band GNSS antenna

Tallysman Wireless Inc. has added the HC977 triple-band GNSS antenna to its helical antenna family.

The HC977 includes all signals covered by the HC975: GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, GLONASS-G1/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a, IRNSS-L5 and L-Band correction services, and also provides reception of GLONASS-G2.

Tallysman helical antennas are designed for high-accuracy applications where precision and light weight matter, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The antennas are available in either a robust IP67 enclosure or an embedded format.

The HC977 features a low current, low noise amplifier (LNA) that includes an integrated low-loss pre-filter to protect against harmonic interference from high amplitude interfering signals, such as 700-MHz band LTE and other near in-band cellular signals.

The antenna is protected by a robust, military-grade plastic enclosure with an integrated SMA connector for screw-on mounting that securely seals the unit with an O-ring, complying with IP67 standards. The enclosure also provides three threaded holes in the base for secure attachment of the unit.

For the embedded version, HC977, Tallysman provides an embedded helical antenna mounting ring that traps the outer edge of the circuit board to another circuit board or to any flat surface. To facilitate a successful installation and optimum antenna performance, Tallysman also provides an Embedded Helical Antenna Installation Guide.