Tallysman offers automotive-grade GNSS signal splitter

Tallysman Wireless Inc. has added the TW162A automotive-grade smart power GNSS signal splitter to its line of GNSS accessories.

The Tallysman TW162A signal splitter supports the full GNSS spectrum: GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b/E6, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a/B3, and L-band correction service frequency band.

Vehicle rooftop antenna space is often at a premium, and mission applications often require more than one GNSS receiver. The TW162A supports this use case where one GNSS antenna provides the signal to two GNSS receivers.

It also offers key fail-over and fault-identification features.

First, the splitter accepts power from all attached GNSS receivers; if one receiver fails, the next attached receiver automatically provides power to the splitter and antenna.

Second, if the antenna fails and does not draw current, all connected receivers will sense a current draw lower than 1 mA, indicating an antenna fault.

The TW162A offers high performance in terms of noise figure, isolation and linearity. TW162A is built with Automotive Electronics Council AEC-Q100 certified components, ensuring a wide operational temperature range and a long service life. It has been rigorously tested and is packaged in a durable, compact and lightweight aluminum housing.

The TW162A is available with three Z or A+B+C FAKRA connectors.