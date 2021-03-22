Tallysman introduces two VeroStar marine precision GNSS antennas

Tallysman Wireless is offering two new VeroStar marine antennas to its line of GNSS products. The VSP6037L-MAR supports the full GNSS spectrum and the VSP6337L-MAR supports GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a, and NavIC-L5 signals. Both antennas support L-band correction signals.

Marine vessels often host both Iridium (1616–1626.5 MHz) and Inmarsat (uplink: 1626.5–1660.5 MHz) satellite communication antennas that transmit and receive signals. The VSP6037L-MAR and VSP6337L-MAR VeroStar marine antennas strongly attenuate interference from both signal sources, providing 75 dB to 85 dB of attenuation over Iridium and 85 dB to 95 dB over Inmarsat uplink, enabling clean GNSS signal reception and precise positioning.

Every VeroStar antenna features a robust pre-filter and a high-IP3 LNA architecture, minimizing de-sensing from high-level out-of-band signals, including 700 MHz LTE, while still providing a noise figure of only 1.8 dB.

VeroStar antennas provide the best-in-class low elevation angle tracking of the full GNSS spectrum and L-band correction signals. The wideband spherical antenna element enables VeroStar antennas to deliver ±2 mm phase centre variation (PCV), making them suitable for high-precision marine, positioning and machine control applications.

The VeroStar marine antennas are housed in a rugged and compact enclosure that supports 1-inch pipe thread or 5/8-inch-11 TPI mounting and provides a TNC antenna connector. The antennas have also obtained the stringent IEC 60945 and IEC 61108 marine certifications, making them suitable for challenging marine environments.