Tallysman introduces full-band, precision GNSS antenna

Tallysman Wireless has added the housed SSL990XF full-band survey-grade GNSS antenna to its line of GNSS products.

The SSL990XF uses a derivative of Tallysman’s patented VeroStar antenna element to provide full GNSS + L-band corrections frequency coverage.

The SSL990XF is 63 mm in diameter and 28 mm tall and weighs ~50 grams, making it a very small and light housed full-band precision antenna. It has a very tight average phase-center variation of 4 mm or lower for all frequencies and overall azimuths and elevation angles.

The full-band SSL990XF antenna supports GPS/QZSS L1/L2/L5, QZSS L6, GLONASS G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5ab/E6 and BeiDou B1/B2ab/B3, as well as L-band correction services. Also supported in the region of operation are satellite-based augmentation systems: WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), or GAGAN (India).

The SSL990XF is housed in a weatherproof (IP67) enclosure and is mounted using either adhesive tape or a mounting collar that includes a waterproofing O-ring. Two antenna cable connector options are available. The first is a female SMA, and the second is an MCX. It is an ideal antenna for precision UAV and all applications where light weight and precision matter.

The radio-frequency spectrum has become congested worldwide as many new LTE bands have been activated, and their signals or harmonic frequencies can affect GNSS antennas and receivers.

In North America, the planned Ligado service, which will broadcast in the frequency range of 1526 to 1536 MHz, can affect GNSS signals. Similarly, new LTE signals in Europe [Band 32 (1452–1496 MHz)] and Japan [Bands 11 and 21 (1476–1511 MHz)] have also affected GNSS signals. Tallyman’s new SSL990XF with eXtended Filtering (XF) technology mitigates the interference effects of these new signals.