Syntony launches CRPA GNSS receiver

Syntony GNSS has released CERBER, a GNSS receiver embedded in a CRPA solution.

A classic CRPA system consists of embedded GNSS antennas and antijamming treatments. However, CERBER relies on the tight integration of a CRPA treatment (with a 4-array antenna) and the embedded GNSS receiver.

The estimation of GNSS direction of arrival (DoA) is enabled and allows the receiver to check whether those DoA estimations are compatible with GNSS constellations or originate from very few directions. Therefore, users will be able to detect and locate spoofing devices or receivers instantly.

The receivers are also able to constantly recalibrate the chains of reception based on the DoA and GNSS signals.

CERBER’s embedded approach also enables a 6dB power gain in satellites’ directions, the continuity of GNSS signals’ phase when the space-time adaptive processing (STAP) filter is updated, the absence of additional noise that a GNSS receiver would imply with the re-generation and re-digitalization of RF signals and an improved rejection performance when compared to a classic CRPA + independent GNSS receiver solution.

This technology is designed for the protection and the surveillance of civil critical infrastructures, including Galileo’s and EGNOS’ ground segments, airports or any infrastructure requiring precise and resilient GNSS timing.