Swift Navigation’s SSR service now available across 2 continents

Swift Navigation has launched its production-grade SSR (state space representation) service across Swift’s coverage areas.

Swift is a San Francisco-based tech firm offering GNSS and precise positioning technology for mass-market applications in autonomous vehicles, mobile and internet of things (IoT).

SSR is a bandwidth-efficient format to deliver GNSS corrections to mass-market applications, such as for automotive and mobile customers. It is offered through Swift’s Skylark precise positioning service.

As a new option for corrections delivery available as part of Swift’s precise positioning service, SSR delivers seamless and homogeneous accuracy throughout a coverage area. To date, Skylark delivered corrections in OSR (observation state representation) format for compatibility with legacy equipment but with the introduction of SSR, the power of Swift’s cloud error modeling is now available in its native format.

SSR provides users with fine-grained information about GNSS error sources. SSR divides the coverage region into a series of “tiles” which can be broadcast to all users within that tile, enhancing scalability and minimizing bandwidth while maintaining the utmost security and privacy.

With the capacity to reach millions of connected devices in markets such as mobile and automotive, it is critical to provide both a scalable and secure solution. Swift’s Skylark can deliver bulk corrections data to enterprise customers’ backend for distribution, putting the customer in control of their own users’ privacy and security.

Swift’s enterprise-reference architecture code equips customers with the SSR Tile Distribution Server software that provides a seamless integration path to incorporate SSR corrections into their own cloud or on-premise solution.

Swift’s SSR solution is also based on the open standard from 3GPP. The significance of utilizing the SSR positioning standard from the 3GPP standards body is that it meets the interoperability requirements demanded by mass-market mobile and automotive applications.

“The team at Swift is excited to bring its production-grade, standards-based SSR service to market,” shares Fergus Noble, CTO at Swift Navigation. “The ability to deploy SSR to users in a scalable way, while maintaining privacy, makes it possible for automotive, cellular and IoT mass-market customers to integrate precise positioning into their service offering.”

Skylark is available for integration into wide-area, high-precision positioning applications across the continental United States and Europe and is available in the countries of Japan, South Korea and Australia, with plans to expand globally. Skylark is an ever-expanding service and is scalable to service millions of users. All eligible Skylark subscribers begin with a free trial or pilot program.