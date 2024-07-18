Swift Navigation, Bad Elf enhance precision for construction and utilities

Swift Navigation and Bad Elf have partnered to deliver a complete, turnkey solution for high-volume and high-precision GIS data collection. GIS data allows workers across industries to create precise digital maps to improve worker safety and efficiency in construction, utilities and environmental management.

By combining BadElf’s GNSS receivers with Swift’s precise positioning solutions, field teams can capture centimeter-accurate location data on a tablet or smartphone Field teams can now more quickly and safely perform maintenance, dig trenches and avoid hazards such as high-voltage wires. wires.

Swift’s Skylark Precise Positioning Service is a cloud-based GNSS corrections service that enables accurate and reliable positioning for location-based products worldwide. Skylark is offered in multiple variants for multiple use cases, each with varying requirements for accuracy, coverage, power consumption and cost.

Bad Elf is a provider of GNSS receivers built for modern GIS mapping applications. Bad Elf’s line of Flex and Flex Mini receivers stream location data to any Bluetooth-equipped device, including Apple, Android, and Windows. When paired with Skylark, Bad Elf receivers deliver accuracy down to one centimeter and a fix within seconds. The combined solution is ideal for field workers requiring reliable high-accuracy positioning.