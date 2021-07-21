Swift Navigation and KDDI partner to expand precise positioning

Swift Navigation is partnering with Tokyo-based KDDI Corporation, an international telecommunications company, to help bring Swift’s precise positioning technology to the Japan market. KDDI will also be a key partner in the global expansion of Skylark precise positioning service, which is now available across the continental U.S. and Europe in partnership with Deutsche Telekom.

Traditionally, precision GNSS corrections were provided using real-time kinematic (RTK) techniques, requiring a high density of reference stations and with limited fault tolerance. By partnering with Swift, KDDI is able to utilize Swift’s patented wide-area corrections solution, a hybrid of precise point positioning (PPP) and RTK. The solution delivers wide-area corrections with a low density of reference stations, fast convergence and centimeter-level accuracy from a reliable service delivered via the cloud.

The accuracy of the Skylark precise positioning service enables lane-level positioning at fast convergence times to achieve the levels of safety, reliability, integrity and availability required by autonomous, mass-market and mobile applications.

Skylark is GNSS hardware agnostic, giving customers a choice of which GNSS sensor is used and enabling users across industries to benefit from higher accuracy by subscribing to Skylark. With the service, automotive manufacturers can achieve lane-level accuracy in the sensor suite with high levels of integrity. Delivery companies can improve operational efficiencies and cost savings with route optimization. Mobile app companies can improve analytics using accurate data to create better maps and higher performing apps. Industrial applications can automate equipment and improve efficiency with reliably accurate positioning.

“Swift Navigation is delighted to be partnering with KDDI to expand Skylark’s precise positioning in Japan and benefit customers around the globe,” said Timothy Harris, co-founder and CEO at Swift Navigation. “KDDI has always been at the forefront of bringing innovative technological solutions to its customers, and Swift is pleased to add value to their businesses through the reliable accuracy delivered from Skylark.”

“We believe that Swift’s high-precision positioning solution further empowers our business capabilities in mobility space and contributes to the expansion of business coverage into smart vehicles,” said Hiromichi Matsuda, executive officer, Business Exploration & Development at KDDI Corp. “The accuracy afforded from precise positioning unlocks opportunities for a multitude of businesses and industries and adds value to our customers in Japan.”