STMicroelectronics joins Startup Autobahn for auto innovation

Autobahn program connects new companies with major brands for investment and development, ST is first semiconductor manufacturer to become Anchor Partner

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor company, has become an Anchor Partner of Startup Autobahn, which is powering innovation in the automotive sector by introducing selected dynamic new companies to established technology corporations.

Startup Autobahn is based in Stuttgart, Germany. It was created by and is managed by Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley accelerator and investor that historically has introduced more than 35,000 startups to more than 400 corporations.

Anchor Partners in Startup Autobahn include major car brands and vendors of diverse automotive technologies. ST’s support, with its strategic emphasis on smart mobility, boosts opportunities for new companies with innovative ideas for electrification, e-mobility and smart, connected driving to take part in the program.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome STMicroelectronics to our platform as a new strategic partner,” said Sascha Karimpour, managing director of Plug and Play Germany. “This partnership fits perfectly into our existing ecosystem, covering the automotive value chain. The semiconductor industry is enabling powerful innovations in automotive technology and will play a major role as software and IT become increasingly important in the car of the future.”

Startup Autobahn organizes events throughout the year to bring corporate partners and selected startups together. The diverse platforms include deep-dive presentations, one-to-one introductions, cross-collaboration days, and private meetings between partners and shortlisted startups. Twice-yearly expos showcase the results of collaborations, combined with keynote speeches and presentations from various industry leaders and invited guests.

The program has already successfully connected startups with established brands to activate powerful new concepts in areas such as battery charging, supply-chain and materials management, smart mobility, efficient manufacturing, recycling and enterprise CO2 reduction.