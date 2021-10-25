STMicroelectronics introduces automotive-qualified GNSS module

STMicroelectronics has introduced the Teseo-VIC3DA, the latest member of the Teseo module family, designed for vehicle positioning.

Teseo-VIC3DA combines ST’s high-performing Automotive Teseo III GNSS IC with the automotive 6-axis MEMS inertial measurement unit (IMU) and dead reckoning software to create a convenient, automotive-qualified navigation module. The module enables competitively priced in-car navigation, fleet-management, and insurance-monitoring applications.

The automotive Teseo III GNSS IC at the heart of the system is proven in high-end systems and is already highly regarded for its accuracy and efficiency. With multi-constellation awareness, Teseo III offers robust positioning capabilities by simultaneously receiving signals from GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS constellations.

The ST 6-axis automotive-grade MEMS IC introduces super-high-resolution motion tracking in advanced vehicle navigation and telematics applications.

With the combination of ST’s Teseo III, IMU and dead reckoning, the Teseo-VIC3DA ensures extremely accurate positioning performance in critical environments such as tunnels, beneath structures such as bridges or multi-level highways, in covered areas such as underground parking lots, and in urban canyons between tall buildings.

The Teseo-VIC3DA module operates from 3.3V, helping to simplify system integration, and has a standby mode that draws just 17 µA to minimize demand on the vehicle’s electrical supply. Containing a highly accurate integrated temperature compensated crystal oscillator, the module achieves excellent accuracy of 1.5 m circular error probability for typical automotive use cases. In addition, a dedicated real-time clock oscillator helps ensure fast time to first fix.

Coming with firmware pre-loaded onto built-in flash memory, the Teseo-VIC3DA can be updated with new firmware as necessary using the free Teseo-Suite software. Teseo-VIC3DA can provide up to 30Hz dead-reckoning fix-rate and has very low latency to reduce the UART-channel jitter. Teseo-VIC3DA can autonomously work with and without odometer information.

The Teseo-VIC3DA is tested and certified by ST according to the EU’s Radio Equipment Directive, applicable ETSI standards, and EN safety standards, helping customers achieve mandatory product-level approvals quickly and efficiently. A standalone, USB-powered evaluation platform, EVB-VIC3DA, is available to jump-start development.

The Teseo-VIC3DA is in production now and supplied in a 16 x 12.2 x 2.42 mm 24-pin LCC package.