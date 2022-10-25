Spirent GNSS simulator now integrated with MVG over-the-air test systems

Spirent Communications announced that the Spirent GSS7000 GNSS simulator has been integrated into Microwave Vision Group (MVG) over-the-air (OTA) and passive antenna test systems.

MVG, an antenna measurement solutions company, enables the characterization and evaluation of antennas for testing wireless connectivity, reliability, and standards compliance. MVG near-field test systems perform fast and accurate measurements for OTA tests of antennas designed for satellite communications and other GNSS-enabled products, systems, and networks.

As connectivity in industries such as automotive, aviation and military becomes ever more sophisticated, the need to ensure that all the pieces of technology work together in the way they should increases. The integration of Spirent into MVG test systems enables R&D engineers to incorporate the antenna and the vehicle in a test environment that represents the real-world signal environment as closely as possible while maintaining full control and repeatability.

“Our integration into MVG over-the-air test systems, such as the multi-probe SG24 or StarLab, delivers a cutting-edge testing solution, helping to accelerate the development of next-generation products and systems,” says Adam Price, VP of PNT Simulation at Spirent.