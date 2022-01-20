Space Force releases new GPS Roadmap, doc changes

The U.S. Space Force has released a graph illustrating the GPS Enterprise Roadmap. The roadmap provides timelines for all the different elements of the GPS enterprise through the end of fiscal year 2028.

The agency has also released proposed change notices for several GPS-related public documents.

The link includes proposed changes for IS-GPS-200, IS-GPS-705 and IS-GPS-800 related to RFC-467 (2021 Proposed Changes to the Public Documents), as well as updated briefing charts for the 2021 GPS Public Interface Control Working Group (ICWG).

The updated documents reflect changes discussed at the 2021 Public ICWG on Sept. 29, 2021.