Space Force new GPS satellites running months behind schedule

The Pentagon’s first batch of new and more capable GPS satellites, part of the GPS IIIF program, is facing significant delays. The first batch is eight to eleven months behind schedule, which the U.S. Space Force attributed to manufacturing difficulties encountered by contractor Lockheed Martin, particularly with complex components necessary for the satellites’ operation. Originally expected to be available for launch in April 2026, the first satellite’s delivery has now been pushed to November 2026.

The GPS IIIF program is a $9.2 billion initiative aimed at deploying up to 22 advanced satellites. The first ten satellites in this series are designed to enhance the GPS system with improved accuracy and jamming-resistant signals. These satellites will serve both critical defense applications, such as guiding smart bombs, and civilian uses, such as turn-by-turn navigation.

The new F-model satellites promise increased navigation accuracy, a signal compatible with similar European satellites, greater resistance to cyberattacks and jamming and civilian search-and-rescue capabilities to detect and locate emergency beacons.

“For the average driver using GPS navigation,” the new satellites will provide “enhanced route planning and navigation, reducing travel time and improving fuel efficiency” and a “consistent GPS service even in urban canyons and areas with tall buildings,” according to the Space Systems Command.

According to the US Space Force, The primary obstacle appears to be the production of the Mission Data Unit, a crucial new component for improved navigation. Bloomberg reported that the subcontractor, L3Harris Technologies, manufactures this unit and is experiencing technical issues.

Despite these setbacks, Lockheed Martin is reportedly on track to meet the contracted delivery dates, even if they miss the Space Force’s preferred “available for launch” schedule.

Lockheed Martin’s fixed-price contract includes incentives for meeting schedules and keeping costs below U.S. targets. However, the Space Systems Command has indicated that some criteria have not been met, resulting in reduced profit for Lockheed Martin. The exact amount of lost payments has not been disclosed.

The Space System Command notes that these delays occur against global inflation and supply chain challenges. While these factors have affected industries worldwide, the Space System Command emphasizes that Lockheed Martin, as the prime contractor, is responsible for managing all aspects of the GPS IIIF satellite development and production.

The GPS IIIF program remains a critical component of the U.S. Space Force’s efforts to modernize the GPS constellation, ensuring its continued reliability and effectiveness for both military and civilian applications in the face of evolving global challenges.