Southwest Antennas releases rugged GPS/GLONASS antenna

Southwest Antennas has introduced a high-performance GPS and GLONASS active L1/L2 patch antenna for high-accuracy location service, timing and navigation applications.

Part #1065-042 covers both the L1 and L2 bands, supporting military, commercial and industrial applications. For military users, the antenna supports the GPS P/Y code with +/-20-MHz bandwidth, allowing for increased accuracy, jam resistance and encryption for authorized military applications.

The antenna’s built-in low-noise amplifier (LNA) and filters give it a total system active gain of +28 dB and out-of-band rejection of >50 dB (+50 MHz / -35 MHz of L1, +35 MHz / -45 MHz of L2). The specifications allow the antenna to operate in contested and congested radio frequency (RF) environments.

“Our goal is to empower radio operators who require high-accuracy GNSS solutions with more choices for deployment and mounting,” said Benjamin Culver, president and co-owner of Southwest Antennas. “Adding onto our existing line of GPS antennas and gooseneck mounting options, users now have more freedom of choice in antenna placement to help overcome reception issues in challenging environments.”

The low-profile radome allows the antenna to be easily tucked into pockets or modular lightweight load-carrying equipment (MOLLE) pouches and mounted on body armor, vests, rucksacks or other tactical gear. The custom black chrome SMA(f) RF connector ensures the antenna is waterproof, while allowing users to fully customize antenna placement on their gear and select their own cable type and length to suit their preference for mounting location away from their receiver.

For additional flexibility in mounting locations, part #1065-042 features a magnetic mount integrated flush into the antenna’s radome, allowing it to be secured and removed quickly from any ferromagnetic surface. This extends the antenna’s operational capabilities through the ability to remotely locate the antenna away from the attached radio system to enhance satellite acquisition speed and signal strength when operating in environments with poor sky views.

Applications include: