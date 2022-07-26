Snapdragon Cockpit navigates SUV with what3words option

A cockpit platform from Qualcomm Technologies will power the navigation and infotainment system in the new Scorpio-N SUV from Mahindra Auto of India. The navigation system includes the option to use what3words.

The Scorpio-N features a 17.78-cm color driver information display and 20.32 -m infotainment system with navigation. Leveraging the third-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, the Scorpio-N enables the latest in personalization and natural interaction between a vehicle and its driver. It provides virtual assistance and ultra-high-definition, as well as immersive audio and visual experiences.

The platform helps monitor driving and detect objects for the security of passengers and vehicular data. It features an advanced suite of wireless technologies to support multi-mode cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and enhanced Bluetooth technologies.