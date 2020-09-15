Skyward-Parrot partnership brings integration and training for ANAFI USA

Skyward, a Verizon company, and Parrot, a European drone group, are partnering to deliver Parrot ANAFI drones along with Skyward drone program management, flight-log sync and training to U.S. enterprises.

In particular, the new speaks to a widespread need among U.S. companies and public agencies for a secure, high-end drone manufactured domestically. Sold by Skyward, the ANAFI USA and training package gives enterprises a one-stop shop for building and scaling a drone program with aircraft, policies and procedures, training, and automatic flight log sync to the software platform to manage it all.

“ANAFI USA was designed to meet the needs of the most demanding professional users while offering enterprise data security and privacy,” said Henri Seydoux, founder and CEO of Parrot. “Now, combined with Skyward’s enterprise drone solutions covering training and integrated software platforms, professional users have access to one of the most comprehensive suites of hardware, software and services.”

In addition to its security benefits, Parrot’s ANAFI USA features 32x zoom 4K HDR video and thermal imaging capabilities. It is portable, weather-resistant and ready to launch in seconds.

“Now enterprises can maximize their investment in the ANAFI USA by pairing it with Skyward’s in-person and online operator training and robust management platform,” said Mariah Scott, president of Skyward, A Verizon company. “This is just the beginning of a strong partnership with Parrot. Look for continued feature integration and connectivity offerings as we move the industry forward together.”

Skyward users can automatically log flights from the Parrot FreeFlight 6 piloting application for the ANAFI, ANAFI Thermal and ANAFI USA drones with additional integration features coming soon to maximize the value of both platforms.