SimINERTIAL designed for GPS/INS testing

Testing the full operational performance of GPS/inertial systems usually requires expensive and time-consuming field testing on an appropriate moving vehicle platform. Spirent’s SimINERTIAL system emulates inertial sensor outputs while simultaneously simulating GPS RF signals. This enables controlled, repeatable testing of integrated GPS and inertial units, reducing the need for field trials.

SimINERTIAL is housed in a PC platform equipped with the appropriate data interface card. The simulated motion data is streamed from Spirent’s state-of-the art SimGEN application via Ethernet to SimINERTIAL, which translates this simulated motion data into representative real-time data streams at the data rate and with the data format appropriate to the unit being tested.

SimINERTIAL is equipped with fully user-configurable sensor error modeling and supports a range of popular inertial formats. SimINERTIAL architecture is also available in configurations to support transfer alignment and multiple sensor architectures. SimINERTIAL solutions can also be equipped to deliver a barometric altitude output via a MIL-STD-1553B card installed in the SimINERTIAL controller PC.