Septentrio: Receivers guide drills despite ionosphere

Flanders, a U.S.-based company with expertise in electrical machinery and control systems, has developed its proprietary ARDVARC advanced drill-rig control system to control mine-drilling machines, making them safer and more efficient. The drill rigs equipped with ARDVARC create holes with centimeter precision. This ensures optimal rock fragmentation, simplifying and expediting subsequent jobs such as stone extraction and removal.

Mines close to the poles or to the magnetic equator, such as those in the Amazon, are challenging for GNSS receivers because they tend to experience the most intense ionospheric scintillations, resulting from rapid fluctuations in the electron density in the ionosphere. These scintillations affect GNSS signals that travel from space to Earth, causing degradation of positioning accuracy or even positioning loss.

To address this challenge, ARDVARC uses Septentrio AsteRx-U GNSS receivers. They are housed in a tough IP67 enclosure and run Septentrio’s proprietary GNSS+ algorithms including IONO+, which ensures high-accuracy positioning even during ionospheric scintillations.

ARDVARC’s benefits include a faster drill cycle time, increased drill hole location precision, increased drill-rig component operating life, improved fragmentation and greater operator safety. The system is available in several levels.