Septentrio GPS/GNSS now supports PX4 Autopilot

Septentrio’s latest GNSS boards and modules now support PX4 Autopilot for faster integration of high-accuracy positioning into UAVs and robots.

Both the AsteRx-m3 and mosaic receivers support PX4 Autopilot, opening the door to reliable and resilient real-time kinematic positioning.

PX4 Autopilot is one of the largest commercially adopted open-source navigation control stacks, enabling an innovative community to build and maintain drone hardware and software in a scalable way. Drones and robots, which operate autonomously or where a high level of safety is required, now benefit from Septentrio’s accurate positioning receivers, known to be secure against GPS jamming and spoofing with built-in AIM+ Advanced Interference Mitigation technology.

“Our developer community is looking forward to integrating Septentrio’s secure GNSS positioning technology into UAVs and robots, especially in those applications where reliability matters from mapping to surveillance and delivery,” said Ramon Roche, general manager, Dronecode Foundation. “Septentrio’s presence and talk at the PX4 Developer Summit will be an opportunity for developers and integrators to connect with Septentrio and to learn about the latest high-accuracy positioning tech for the PX4 ecosystem.”

“Septentrio has had a fantastic collaboration momentum with Dronecode and the larger PX4 community during the integration of Septentrio receivers into the PX4 Autopilot ecosystem,” said Gustavo Lopez, market access manager at Septentrio. “This collaboration is important because it brings resilient and secure GPS technology to the UAV industry, with tremendous potential in terms of assured positioning and improved safety.”

PX4 is supported by Septentrio’s GNSS boards and modules with both single-antenna and dual-antenna configurations, which offer either heading and pitch or heading and roll angles on top of accurate GNSS positioning.

The Septentrio PX4 driver is freely available on the GitHub.