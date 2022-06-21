Septentrio announces Peter Fairhurst as new VP of sales

Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS positioning solutions, has appointed Peter Fairhurst as new vice president of Sales. In this role, Fairhurst will lead the sales and application support teams at Septentrio globally.

Fairhurst succeeds Neil Vancans, who is retiring at the end of June, and who has led Septentrio sales for the last five years.

Fairhurst joins Septentrio with 15 years of experience in the GNSS industry. He most recently was head of Product Strategy at ublox. Before that, he worked many years at Leica Geosystems.

“Peter is an experienced business leader with a proven track record of creating value for customers and fits perfectly in our vision to help our customers be successful in their markets,” said Antoon De Proft, CEO of Septentrio. ”Peter will play a crucial role in implementing our growth strategy and empowering our sales teams to solve our customers’ mission-critical positioning challenges.”

“I am thrilled to join Septentrio and to bring their world-class GNSS solutions to industrial customers around the globe,” Fairhurst said. “Septentrio has unique capabilities and products and is an ideal partner for industrial OEMs for whom reliable and accurate positioning is crucial for their success.”