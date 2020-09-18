Sensonor launches space-dedicated gyro and IMU modules

Sensonor has launched two new navigation devices. The high-accuracy tactical-grade STIM277H gyro module and STIM377H inertial measurement unit (IMU) are based on experiences and requirements from serving customers in the space segment during the past decade.

The modules have a hermetic aluminum enclosure with a glass-to-metal sealed electrical micro-d connector and a laser-welded lid to secure long-term hermetic operation.

All parts are tested for fine and gross leak to conform to MIL-STD-883J, Class H. The hermetic enclosure protects the system from the external environment and ensures long-term reliability to meet requirements within the space segment and other applications needing exceptional long-term reliability.

The design is tested for a 20+ years’ operating life through high-temperature operating life (HTOL) testing. STIM277H and STIM377H are electrically and mechanically backward-compatible with Sensonor’s other IMU and gyro modules, and provide users with an easy implementation into an existing design.

The components come in dust-free clean-room packaging and have SurTec650 as the only surface treatment. The components are International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR)-free, and have a range of features that can be configured by the customer.

While the new part is still a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) product and not space-qualified, Sensonor has carried out extensive radiation characterizations to understand the capability of the parts. This data is available on request from Sensonor or can be downloaded.

The parts are a good fit for satellite attitude and orbit control systems (AOCS), launchers, portable target acquisition systems, UAV payloads, land navigation systems, turret stabilization, missile stability and GNSS-supported navigation systems.