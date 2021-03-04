Seen & Heard: Polar vortex tracking, Motional Vegas

“Seen & Heard” is a monthly feature of GPS World magazine, traveling the world to capture interesting and unusual news stories involving the GNSS/PNT industry.

Caught in a vortex

This winter’s polar vortex blasted the northern hemisphere. Understanding the vortex is the mission of the European Space Agency’s Aeolus satellite. Sudden stratospheric warming can disrupt the vortex, as it did this winter, causing the strong wind around the edge of the polar vortex to weaken or reverse (the processes involved are not fully understood). Aeolus emits short, powerful pulses of ultraviolet light from a laser and measures the Doppler shift from the light scattered back to the instrument from molecules and particles to deliver profiles of the horizontal speed of the world’s winds.

Encroaching vegetation

For the first time in history, according to Berlin-based start-up LiveEO, vegetation encroachment risk to the U.S. transmission grid has been analyzed from space. LiveEO used more than 15,000 satellite images to evaluate risk to 574,000 miles of electricity lines. The analysis covers the detection of vegetation along transmission corridors, as well as identification of grid segments exposed at dangerously close distances. Globally, vegetation causes up to 56% of externally triggered power interruptions.

What happens in Vegas

The Hyundai-Aptiv joint venture Motional in February tested its vehicles without safety drivers in Las Vegas. The tests came less than three months after the company received the green light from the state of Nevada to test its vehicles without a human safety driver. The vehicles navigated intersections, unprotected turns and interactions with pedestrians and cyclists. A Motional employee rode in the passenger seat and was capable of stopping the vehicle if needed.