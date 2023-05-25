Seabed 2030 Project and NORBIT Oceans collaborate on global ocean mapping

The Nippon Foundation­—General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO) Seabed 2030 Project has partnered with NORBIT Oceans, a provider of underwater imaging and mapping technology. The organizations aim to advance the field of ocean science and obtain a complete map of the entire ocean floor.

Under the partnership, NORBIT Oceans will strengthen the capabilities of the Seabed 2030 Project and its network by providing solutions involving bathymetric survey data sets, research voyages, and general survey activities.

A collaborative project between the Nippon Foundation and GEBCO, the Seabed 2030 Project aims to inspire the complete mapping of the world’s oceans by 2030, and to compile all the data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map. GEBCO is a joint program of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) and is the only organization with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

With a focus on providing technology solutions to global maritime markets, NORBIT Oceans is one of three segments within the global technology company NORBIT ASA, based in Norway. NORBIT Oceans offers solutions for seafloor mapping, environmental monitoring, tailored products for the aquaculture and security markets, as well as customized cables.

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 Project is included in the free and publicly available GEBCO global grid.