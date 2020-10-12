SBG Systems supports education with inertial navigation technology

SBG Systems has built a program designed to sponsor student teams participating in competitions, as well as offer discounts for universities and research centers on inertial sensors and post-processing software.

Through the program, the company sponsors students participating in competitions in various fields, such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, UAV, rockets, unmanned and solar boats and more. This includes support during the competition, as well as during the installation of SBG’s latest inertial navigation systems in the teams’ vehicle prototype, the company said.

SBG’s Ellipse series is also eligible through its education program. The series is composed of SBG’s miniature inertial measurement units, attitude and heading reference systems and inertial navigation systems. In addition, the entire product line has been renewed. The new Ellipse INS/GNSS embeds a quad constellation, dual frequency, and dual Antenna RTK GNSS receiver to bring centimetric position and higher accuracy orientation in the smallest package, SBG added.

In addition to being compatible with CAN and ROS, the Ellipse Series’ sensors are compatible with SBG’s Qinertia Post-Processing Software, the SBG Systems’ in-house INS/GNSS post-processing software. Qinertia allows users to replay, analyze, improve their trajectories and access RTK corrections worldwide to bring their project to the centimetric accuracy.

SBG Systems designs and manufactures MEMS-based inertial motion sensing solutions. According to SBG, its products are ideal solutions for industrial and research projects such as unmanned vehicle control, antenna tracking, camera stabilization and surveying applications.