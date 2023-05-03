SBG Systems now compatible with Marinestar corrections

The latest versions of Ekinox, Apogee, and Navsight from SBG Systems are now fully compatible with the Fugro Marinestar G4+ precise point positioning (PPP) solution.

Fugro Marinestar G4+ is a solution that uses satellite-based augmentation to deliver centimetric positioning accuracy without depending on a local base station. This product is suitable for maritime operations where precise positioning is important.

With this compatibility, users can now use Marinestar correction with SBG products both via L-Band or NTRIP distribution.

The combination of high-performance correction with inertial measurements from SBG Systems enables users to achieve accuracy in attitude and position for maritime applications. This is suitable for applications such as marine construction, dredging, hydrography and more.