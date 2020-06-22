Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


SBG Systems advances GNSS/INS with 3rd-generation Ellipse

June 22, 2020  - By
Photo: SGB Systems

SBG Systems renews its popular line of miniature inertial sensors with high-end functionalities and dual frequency RTK

SBG Systems has announced the third generation of its Ellipse series of miniature inertial sensors. The renewed product line benefits from a 64-bit architecture, allowing high precision signal processing.

All of the INS/GNSS devices now embed a dual-frequency, quad constellations GNSS receiver for centimetric position and higher orientation accuracy.

SBG Systems manufactures miniature high-accuracy inertial navigation systems with inertial measurement unit (IMU) design, calibration and filtering. All improvements made in the high-end lines could naturally benefit the Ellipse miniature line.

The Ellipse series includes four models.

  • Ellipse-A is a motion sensor
  • Ellipse-E provides navigation with an external GNSS receiver
  • Ellipse-N is a single-antenna RTK GNSS/INS
  • Ellipse-D is a dual-antenna RTK GNSS/INS

With its new 64-bit architecture, the third-generation Ellipse series enables the use of high-precision algorithms and technology used in high-end inertial systems such as rejection filters and FIR filtering.

All Ellipse miniature INS are now RTK-enabled without extra cost, and output raw data for post-processing. All these features are made possible in a small, robust aluminum-enclosure box version, as well as in the 17-gram OEM version.

The 17-gram OEM version of the Ellipse-D can provide drones with high-end features. Its dual antennas gives UAVs robust instant heading for take-off. Dual antenna is achievable with a very short baseline, down to 50 centimeters. Integration is enabled with ROS and PX4 drivers

, full API, and free phone and email technical support.

Ellipse-D

Ellipse-D is the smallest dual-frequency, dual-antenna RTK GNSS/INS device offered.

With its dual-frequency RTK GNSS receiver, the Ellipse-D provides a centimeter positioning. Dual frequency provides more robust heading and position computation than single-frequency receivers. It also allows high performance in attitude (0.05°) and in heading (0.2°).

With its dual-antenna capability, Ellipse-D provides precise heading in a few seconds, in all dynamic conditions, and even in challenging GNSS conditions. It is also immune to magnetic disturbances. Ellipse-D is a quad-constellation receiver, simultaneously using signals from GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo to enable navigation in challenging conditions.

Designed with high quality industrial-grade components, Ellipse inertial sensors are highly tested and calibrated in dynamic and temperature for consistent, repeatable behavior in all conditions.

