Safran’s White Rabbit outperforms APNT industry requirements in EU Commission Joint Research Center Test

The Safran Navigation & Timing critical infrastructure solution, White Rabbit, has received high praise in a report published by the European Commission (EC) Joint Research Center (JRC) that evaluates the effectiveness of alternative positioning, navigation and timing (APNT) platforms.

For more than eight months, the commission studied a variety of available solutions to assess the performance of APNT demonstration platforms in a variety of situations where there is signal loss, and a backup system is necessary. The selected solutions were evaluated for precise and robust timing and positioning services in challenging indoor and outdoor environments.

Safran’s White Rabbit is a high-accuracy time and frequency distribution protocol, which combines precise time protocol (PTP) packets with the frequency base of Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE) to provide sub-nanosecond time transfer accuracy over an optical fiber. While the results of the test campaign showed that all APNT platforms under evaluation demonstrated performances in compliance with the requirements set, White Rabbit excelled in its performance.

Safran demonstrated White Rabbit’s ultra-accurate time transfer over fiber optics, its high-performance time generation, resiliency (based on failover and holdover), interoperability, and user-friendly monitoring capabilities.

As stated in the report, Safran demonstrated, “the ability to handle multiple master clock inputs with voting and seamless switchovers. Interconnecting as many NMIs as possible, with possible local atomic clock backups, would result in a very robust and resilient time architecture, independent from GNSS across Europe. The ability to provide resilient and accurate time through the EU communication infrastructure, ideally on the nanosecond level, would also enable robust positioning, using a combination of signals.”

