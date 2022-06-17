Safran’s SkyNaute navigation system to equip H160M Guépard helicopters
Airbus Helicopters has selected Safran Electronics & Defense to supply its SkyNaute navigation systems to equip future H160M helicopters, developed as part of the France’s joint light helicopter program. The contract follows a December 2021 order from the French Ministry of the Armed Forces for 169 Guépard helicopters.
SkyNaute is an ultra-compact hybrid GNSS/inertial navigation system based on Safran’s patented technology — the hemispherical resonator gyroscope crystal. It offers virtually unlimited service life, a robust design for severe environments and ultra-high reliability, Safran said.
With its combination of high integrity and precision, the SkyNaute navigation system guarantees a high level of performance, even when GNSS signals are absent or jammed. It will enable H160M crews to perform their missions in challenging theaters of operations, the company said.
