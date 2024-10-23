Sabanto launches retrofit kit for autonomous farming

Sabanto has released the Sabanto Steward, a retrofit kit designed to add autonomous functionality to existing tractors. With a simple switch, farmers can seamlessly transition between autonomy mode and standard operator mode.

The Sabanto Steward comprises several key components:

Vehicle Mission Control (vMC): A mobile app that enables users to create, manage, and monitor field operations in real time.

Vehicle Path Finding Module (vPFM): An onboard system that interfaces with the tractor’s steering, power, and hydraulic systems.

Vehicle Operating System (vOS): Software that translates mission control instructions into actual field operations.

Sebanto Steward has successfully executed various field operations across the United States, including mowing, rolling, aerating, rototilling, spraying, seeding, tillage, rotary hoeing and tine weeding. Sabanto’s technology is compatible with various tractor models, including John Deere 5075E, 5100M, 5100E, Fendt 700 Vario and Kubota M5, with plans to expand to more platforms in the future.