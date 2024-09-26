RX Networks enhances global centimeter-level location accuracy

Rx Network has launched TruePoint | REACH, an advanced, hardware-agnostic, cloud-based correction service designed to deliver centimeter-level location accuracy worldwide for various professional applications.

TruePoint | REACH offers precise centimeter-level positioning to enhance GNSS receivers’ performance in applications such as precision agriculture, machine control, mining, marine operations, UAV, GIS and more. The service is compatible with leading commercial off-the-shelf receivers using the RTCM 3.3 SSR and the 3GPP LPP SSR format. The company said key hardware partnerships are in the planning stages and will be announced soon.

TruePoint | REACH eliminates the need for users to set up their own base stations. Users can achieve centimeter-level accuracy by connecting receivers to the cloud while leveraging Rx Networks’ comprehensive global coverage.

Its correction engine is built to provide centimeter-level accuracy worldwide and can achieve sub-3cm precision in under 10 minutes. This makes it suitable for applications that require moderate initialization times for high-precision services.

A test version of TruePoint | REACH is available for those interested in assessing its capabilities. Users can sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial license through the Rx Networks website.