RX Networks collaborates with Qualcomm to provide smartphone location accuracy

Rx Networks, Inc., a GNSS data services company, announced the availability of TruePoint.io precise location services on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platforms. TruePoint.io integration empowers Android smartphones to achieve enhanced location accuracy down to a meter or less – something previously only seen with high-grade receivers.

With enhanced location accuracy, superior user experience for such use cases as rideshare, micro-mobility, health and fitness and lane-level requirement applications can now be realized. The enablement of reliable meter-level location accuracy on mobile phones will unlock the potential of location-based services and open the door for other innovative and unique use cases. The limitations of a standalone GNSS chipset no longer become the barrier to pursuing the vision of connected ecosystems reliant on location.

TruePoint.io enables scalable, reliable, and affordable ways to leverage high-precision location on smartphones powered by Snapdragon mobile platforms. Rx Networks’ global coverage, including China, gives smartphone OEMs the advantage of a single GNSS corrections vendor that works across all continents.

“Rx Networks provision of GNSS data services for accurately positioning smartphones using Snapdragon mobile platforms will enable meter-level location accuracy almost everywhere smartphones can connect to a terrestrial cellular network,” said Francesco Grilli, Vice President, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Meter-level location accuracy is poised to improve smartphone user experiences and spur the creation of exciting and innovative services for businesses and consumers.”

TruePoint.io is scheduled to be available on Snapdragon mobile platforms initially in China in Q4 2022 and globally in H1 2023.