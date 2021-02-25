Russian UAV maker launches new VTOL drone

Zala Aero Group unveiled the ZX1, a new hybrid unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at the 2021 International Defense Industry Exhibition (IDEX) and Conference, which opened on Feb.21 in Abu Dhabi.

The new drone has vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL). According to Zala, it combines the best qualities of fixed-wing and multirotor types of UAVs; its configuration can change depending on the conditions of the performed task.

Ease of operation allows the UAV system to reduce the operator’s role, decrease the amount of equipment used when performing a flight mission, and fully automate flight processes of the UAV.



The ZX1’s onboard computer uses artificial intelligence, which makes it possible to process data in full high-definition, and transmit HD video and photos via encrypted communication channels to the GCS, ensuring the effectiveness of monitoring even before the aircraft lands.

The VTOL design makes it compatible with existing ZALA payloads, and also allows the installation of additional surveying equipment. It can be used to perform air monitoring for the fuel and energy sector and search-and-rescue operations from sites in urban environments.

Zala Aero Group, founded in 2004, is a Russian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems, payloads and mobile systems. It is now part of Concern Kalashnikov. It’s main products are reconnaissance unmanned systems and digital solutions. Currently, more than 2,000 of Zala UAS operate within Russia. Areas of application are the protection of state borders, reconnaissance and rescue operations, monitoring of high-risk facilities, and emergencies.