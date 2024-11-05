Royal Navy demonstrates quantum-sensing technology for alternative PNT

The Royal Navy has successfully tested a new quantum sensing technology designed for underwater detection. Conducted off the coast of Plymouth aboard HMS Magpie, the trials aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of this quantum-sensing system in identifying submerged objects.

The technology leverages ultra-cold atoms to measure subtle variations in the Earth’s magnetic field, which indicate underwater objects. This method allows for the detection of items that traditional sonar systems might miss, enhancing the precision of underwater surveys.

During the tests, the system identified various targets, including a concrete block weighing one ton, and demonstrated sensitivity sufficient enough to detect objects as small as a soccer ball.

This project is part of a broader collaboration involving the Royal Navy, the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and industry partners. It reflects ongoing efforts to integrate advanced technologies into naval operations, aligning with the UK’s strategic focus on quantum technologies.

Future plans include further development and miniaturization of the quantum sensing system to enable its deployment on various naval platforms, such as ships and submarines, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles. The successful trials indicate that this technology could significantly improve the Royal Navy’s capabilities in maritime security and underwater exploration.