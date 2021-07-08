Rohde & Schwarz and Quectel join on Cellular-V2X test case

Rohde & Schwarz, in partnership with Quectel, announces the verification of selected 3GPP test cases based on a system with its R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester against a Quectel AG15 C-V2X module.

The Quectel AG15 is an automotive grade C-V2X module designed and manufactured according to IATF 16949:2016 standards. It has an embedded multi-constellation high-sensitivity GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS) receiver for positioning, which minimizes design and improves positioning speed and accuracy. It is designed for use in extremely harsh environments and provides superior ESD/EMI protection performance.

Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) is a key technology that will improve road safety and accelerate autonomous driving in the coming years. Specifically, the C-V2X PC5 interface, operating in the 5.9-GHz frequency enables direct, reliable, low latency communication between vehicles (V2V), vehicles and infrastructure (V2I) and vehicles and pedestrians (V2P). For the automotive industry to deploy this technology in a timely manner, cooperation between suppliers in this industry becomes increasingly important, the companies said.

The test cases performed by Rohde & Schwarz and Quectel are designed for automotive companies looking to pre-validate 3GPP system performance in an automated and timely manner before entering OMNIAIR or CATARC certification process. The test system provides a high degree of automation and flexible instrument configuration, which meets the requirements of the automotive industry for C-V2X testing.

A key benefit for customers is the ability to leverage existing investments in Rohde & Schwarz equipment, thereby minimizing additional capital investment.

“Through C-V2X PC5 direct communications, the AG15 will make traffic smoother and more efficient by paving the way for automated driving and achieving the goal of fully connected traffic,” said Manfred Lindacher, VP Global Sales Automotive International, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “We’re delighted to have collaborated with Rohde & Schwarz to validate these test cases and are looking forward to helping our customers on the road to build a smarter world with our automotive grade C-V2X modules.”