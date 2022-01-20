RINEX 4.00 format now available

The RINEX Working Group of the International GNSS Service (IGS) is now available on the IGS website.

RINEX 4.00 (2021) is a major revision of the format document to modernize the navigation message files to be able to accommodate the new navigation messages from all the GNSS constellations, as well as system data messages such as ionospheric corrections, Earth orientation parameters and system time offsets.

The RINEX Working Group Chair Ignacio Romero provided an explanation to the GNSS community about the new RINEX 4.00 format that explains changes from previous RINEX versions.

The new format is also described in detail on the IGS Format and Standards page. For more information on the RINEX updates and activities, visit the RINEX WG Page.

The IGS adopted RINEX 4.00 during its 59th Governing Board Meeting on Dec. 7, 2021.