Registration open for Munich Satellite Navigation Summit

The Munich Satellite Navigation Summit program is now online and registration for the event is open. The summit will be held online March 7-8.

The Munich Satellite Navigation Summit focuses on satellite navigation in the present day and future, featuring global speakers and highlighting the latest developments in the field of GNSS. This year’s theme is “AI in GNSS – Intelligence brought to Navigation”.

The summit will feature 12 sessions from industry experts, including sessions on the following topics:

First and Second Generation of the European Satellite Navigation System Galileo

Modernization of the US Global Positioning System

Status and modernization of the Russian Global Satellite Navigation System GLONASS and the Chinese Beidou System (BDS)

Developments of regional systems like the Japanese QZSS and the Indian IRNSS and the Korean Positioning System (KPS)

Use of AI within the navigation world and its implications

Jamming, spoofing, interference, and countermeasures; understanding secure Galileo services (OSNMA, PRS)

GNSS and the new race to the Moon; upcoming space mission related to PNT

Advanced technologies for PNT (quantum, optical) even beyond Galileo 2nd Generation

The summit will also offer a free job market discussion and company pitches prior to the main conference for all attendees.

To view the Munich Satellite Navigation Summit program and register, visit munich-satellite-navigation-summit.org