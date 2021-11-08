RadioWaves launches GPS/GNSS timing antennas

RadioWaves, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of high-quality microwave antennas and accessories, has released a new series of GPS/GNSS timing antennas that cover L1 and L5 GPS bands.

The new series of GPS/GNSS timing antennas provide axial ratio and higher accuracy for the reception of satellite timing signals and reference frequencies for enhanced phase synchronization in precision network deployments.

The high gain, low noise figure of 2 dB and high out-of-band rejection provided by these antennas allows for the use of longer and cost-effective cables for easy and flexible installs. They also feature a VSWR less than 1.8:1 and are compatible with several existing mounting brackets. In addition, thee fully ruggedized, weather-sealed antennas are IP67 compliant for use in outdoor and marine environments.

The antennas come equipped with built-in surge protection and support a wide range of GNSS including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo, as well as Iridium. Increased position accuracy in densely populated urban areas, flexible installation, and improved system security make RadioWaves’ latest antenna offering a valuable system component, the company said.

Models include