Quectel unveils 5G and GNSS antennas

Quectel Wireless Solutions has expanded its antenna portfolio with the introduction of 5G antennas and high-performing GNSS antennas, designed to improve positioning and navigation capabilities for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

The YEGB000Q1A and YEGN000Q1A active GNSS L1 and L5 antennas are designed to precisely tap into L1 and L5 frequency bands, which is crucial for advanced navigation applications. These antennas, operating within the 1164-1189MHz and 1559-1606MHz frequency bands, are designed to support a variety of installation methods, catering to diverse application needs with options for screw mount, adhesive mount, magnetic mount and various cable connections.

Quectel’s GNSS antennas are part of a broader release that includes the YEMN016AA and YEMN017AA 5G 5-in-1 combination antennas, which also feature GNSS capabilities.

These GNSS antennas are crucial for applications that require high levels of navigation accuracy, such as autonomous vehicles, UAV delivery systems and precision farming.

In addition to the GNSS-focused antennas, Quectel introduced external 5G antennas, the YECN001J1A and YECT000WBA, designed for omnidirectional high-speed data transmission. They are compatible across 5G NR Sub-6 GHz, 4G, 3G, 2G and LPWA bands, offering flexibility and high efficiency for wireless communication devices.

Quectel provides extensive support for its antennas, including custom antenna solutions tailored to users’ specific needs. This support includes design, simulation, testing and manufacturing services to offer optimal integration with Quectel’s wide range of modules for IoT deployments.