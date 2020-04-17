Quectel offers 5G sub-6GHz module for mass deployment

Quectel Wireless Solutions‘ RG500Q-EA 5G NR module has achieved commercial readiness and is now available to support global customers with mass deployment.

The module features the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. It is designed for a variety of industrial and consumer internet of things (IoT) applications, including business routers, home gateways, customer premises equipment (CPE), MiFi, industrial IoT (IIoT), industrial laptops, PDAs, video surveillance, digital signage, 4K/8K live streaming and many other bandwidth-intensive use cases.

The Quectel RG500Q-EA supports major sub-6GHz frequency bands as well as worldwide LTE-A and WCDMA network coverage, allowing customers to deploy their IoT solutions flexibly in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Quectel RG500Q is a series of 5G Sub-6GHz modules optimized specially for IoT and M2M applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel. 15 technology, it supports both 5G NSA and SA modes.

The RG500Q is provided in two variants: RG500Q-EA and RG500Q-NA. The module supports Qualcomm IZat location technology Gen9C Lite (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou/Compass, Galileo and QZSS). The integrated GNSS receiver greatly simplifies product design and provides quicker, more accurate and more dependable positioning capability.