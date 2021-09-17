Qualcomm Location Suite increases support for emergency services

To comply with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) E-911 regulations, Qualcomm Technologies has enhanced its Qualcomm Location Suite to provide improved horizontal and vertical positioning information. The upgrade will help first responders better determine the floor within a multi-story building from which an emergency call was placed.

The Qualcomm Location Suite is deeply integrated with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Mobile Platforms and Snapdragon Modem-RF Systems that power millions of mobile devices in the U.S. The suite has supported emergency location services in the U.S. and globally for two decades.

The change will help mobile service providers comply with new E-911 regulations requiring that the horizontal and vertical position of each wireless caller be determined with a certain level of precision.

The Qualcomm Location Suite uses GNSS with network-based positioning and dead reckoning to deliver accurate location with speed and efficiency. GNSS assistance is delivered over cellular or Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G-NR terrestrial positioning; cellular/Wi-Fi-based location is also provided.

When an emergency call comes in, operators rely on a combination of triangulation of wireless signals and device positioning technologies, such as GPS, to provide the position of the caller. The use of technologies in the Qualcomm Location Suite is designed to result in highly accurate positioning information and the ability to share this reliable information with first responders, allowing them to reach the precise emergency site more quickly.