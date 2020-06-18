Qualcomm launches 5G, AI-enabled robotics platform

Qualcomm Technologies released the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform. The RB5, comprised of hardware, software and development tools, is designed for the consumer, enterprise, defense, industrial and professional service sectors.

According to the company, the platform’s Qualcomm QRB5165 processor offers a heterogeneous computing architecture, coupled with the fifth-generation Qualcomm AI Engine that delivers 15 tera operations per second of artificial intelligence (AI) performance for running complex AI and deep learning workloads. The processor also offers incredible machine learning inferencing at the edge under restricted power budgets using the new Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator.

Technical features of the RB5 include heterogeneous computing capabilities, 5th generation Qualcomm AI engine, advanced imaging capability, security support and connectivity. Qualcomm’s Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor (ISP) captures fast, professional-quality photos and videos, and can process two gigapixels per second, the company said.

In addition, seven concurrent cameras facilitate simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), object detection and classification, autonomous navigation and path planning to perform tasks in indoor and outdoor settings.

With the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform and the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, Qualcomm enables various design offerings including off-the-shelf system-on-module solutions and flexible chip-on-board designs, the company said. The solution is available in multiple options, including commercial and industrial-grade temperature ranges and an option for extended lifecycle until 2029.

“With the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform, Qualcomm Technologies will help accelerate growth in a wide array of robotics segments such as autonomous mobile robots, delivery, inspection, inventory, industrial, collaborative robots and unmanned aerial vehicles, enabling Industry 4.0 robotics use cases, and laying the foundation for the UAV Traffic Management space,” said Dev Singh, senior director, business development and head of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines at Qualcomm.

Qualcomm also has entered into a strategic collaboration with TDK to further enhance the capabilities of the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform. Through the partnership, TDK added its latest sensor technologies for enhanced robotics applications as part of the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform.

The Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Development Kit

In addition, Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Development Kit ensure developers have the customization and flexibility they need to make their visions a commercial reality.

According to Qualcomm, the kit allows developers to have flexible software capabilities, with the platform offering support for Linux, Ubuntu and Robot Operating System 2.0, as well as pre-integrated drivers for various cameras, sensors and 5G connectivity. It also provides support for OpenCL, OpenGLES and OpenCV.

It also includes support for the Intel RealSense Depth Camera D435i and Panasonic TOF Camera to provide depth-sensing capabilities. TDK’s six-axis ICM-42688-P IMU, ICP-10111 barometric pressure and T5818 Digital bottom port microphone are integrated into the kit, as well.