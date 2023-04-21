Qualcomm and Xiaomi demonstrate mobile meter-level positioning capabilities

Qualcomm Technologies and Xiaomi have verified meter-level positioning in the Xiaomi 12T Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, in Germany.

Accuracy verification tests, including driving tests, were conducted by Qualcomm Technologies, Xiaomi, and Trimble in various scenarios such as open-sky rural roads and urban highways. The companies’ solutions demonstrated meter-level positioning variance at a 95% confidence level.

This level of accuracy in a commercial smartphone is enabled through Qualcomm meter-level positioning for mobile in combination with Trimble RTX correction services. When integrated with Snapdragon mobile platforms, Trimble RTX enhances the phone’s positioning capabilities.

Meter-level positioning accuracy can improve smartphone user experience in several scenarios, including mapping, driving, and other mobile applications. It enables greater accuracy when using ridesharing applications to identify pick-up locations for both driver and rider, fitness applications to track users’ movements, and in-vehicle real-time navigation applications for increased lane-level accuracy with greater map details and more accurate directions.