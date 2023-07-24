Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


PlantiQ partners with NOAA for GNSS-RO data

July 24, 2023  - By
Image: GPS World

PlantiQ — an atmospheric observing systems company — will begin daily delivery of its signal to noise ratio GNSS-radio occultation (RO) data to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under the NOAA’s IDIQ-2 operational Delivery Order-2.

The NOAA has allocated $59.6 million over the next five years to use commercial satellite data to achieve high-quality weather forecasting and atmospheric research.

“By incorporating PlanetiQ’s commercial high quality GNSS-RO data, coupled with our deep understanding of RO technology, NOAA will have the information to significantly improve short and medium-range weather forecasts, and provide essential insights to enhance climate change research for the government, military and the private sector,” Ira Scharf, PlanetiQ CEO, said.

PlanetiQ supplies GNSS-RO data to NOAA from its growing constellation of satellites, which has become a critical part of the global observing system.

