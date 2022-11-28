Ottobots to make first-mile product deliveries in Oslo

Ottonomy.io partners with Posten Norge for first-mile supply chain automation with autonomous robots

One of Europe’s largest postal services, Posten Norge, is testing the future of logistics delivery with Ottobots in Oslo.

Ottobot maker Ottonomy.io is collaborating with Posten Norge AS and Holo on trials for automating first-mile delivery in an effort to pave the way for autonomous delivery. See the project page.

The Posten Group is a post and logistics group that develops and provides post, communications and logistics services in Norway and the Nordic region. Holo is an implementer, integrator and operator of autonomous vehicles in the region.

The partnership with one of Europe’s largest logistics companies is oriented towards testing how autonomous robots can improve intra-logistics, especially in city centers. Posten Norge will be leveraging Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for AMOI, a Nordic digital marketplace, from the busy Aker Brygge metropolitan area in Oslo.

“Autonomous robots have previously been tested by other companies with the focus entirely on final delivery to the customer,” said Sven Richard Tønnessen from Posten’s Department of Emerging Technology. “We want to evaluate how robots can become part of Posten’s future logistics solutions.

“This project, which utilizes both humans and robots, offers many new opportunities for increasing efficiency and productivity for our organization,” Tønnessen said. “We will continue to utilize our existing pool of human couriers for delivering goods to the customers, while the robot takes care of the intra-logistics part of the supply chain.”

Conquering the First Mile

The first mile has been a pain point for organizations in metropolitan areas. First-mile delivery involves moving products from the manufacturer’s or retailer’s warehouse to a central holding center. From this location, a carrier, shipping company or logistics partner picks up the products and takes it to the next leg in the destination.

“The logistics with delivery vans at Aker Brygge is extremely demanding in terms of parking and time consuming,” said Kenneth Tjønndal Pettersen, Posten Norge. “Together with our partners, we want to test the various applications for autonomous technology, which can enable simpler logistics and reduced noise in the cityscape.”

A recipient of the 2021 Sustainability Product of the Year award by Business Intelligent Awards, Ottobot will be used to determine how Posten Norge AS can increase sustainability and efficiency for the logistics supply chain in the future.